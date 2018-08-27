Royce & Associates LP Has $18.13 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.36% of Trinity Industries worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Trinity Industries by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.12. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.24 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

