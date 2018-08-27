Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Holdings Trimmed by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $119.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.31%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

