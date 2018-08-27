Robert W. Baird Raises DexCom (DXCM) Price Target to $160.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $136.33 on Thursday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $621,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $1,418,914.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,480 shares of company stock worth $17,792,856 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $477,644,000 after acquiring an additional 705,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,978,000 after acquiring an additional 228,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,943,000 after acquiring an additional 211,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,383,000 after acquiring an additional 246,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,169,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

