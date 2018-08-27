Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $4.24 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 25,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $111.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

