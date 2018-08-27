RMR Group (RMR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMR. ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of RMR Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of -0.16.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. equities research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

