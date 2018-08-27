Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

TSE:RBA opened at C$49.76 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

