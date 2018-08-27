Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,051 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 99.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,993 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 416,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 31.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,621,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,621,000 after purchasing an additional 390,131 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2,157.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 297,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 284,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 127.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 202,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.40. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on American Equity Investment Life and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

