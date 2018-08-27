Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.61 Million Position in Spire Inc (SR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Spire worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,328,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,540,000 after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Spire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,285,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Spire by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Spire by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 945,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 129,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Spire stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Spire had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

