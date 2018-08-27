Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Olin Co. (OLN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Olin worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Olin by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $30.70 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on OLN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

