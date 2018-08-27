Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price objective on Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.42.

Get Rewalk Robotics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.51. Rewalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 3,654.32% and a negative net margin of 365.87%. analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Rewalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rewalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.