Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) & Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -75.46% -64.11%

This table compares Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 11,100.60 -$32.01 million ($2.48) -2.54

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88

Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.97%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.21, indicating a potential upside of 204.99%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. It is also developing CPI-0209, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and/or hematological malignancies; and CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib. The company was formerly known as Epigenetix, Inc. and changed its name to Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2008. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

