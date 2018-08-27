Resources Connection (RECN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

RECN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Resources Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RECN opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $502.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RECN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Resources Connection by 125.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

