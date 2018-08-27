Resolute Energy (REN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

REN opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $720.69 million, a P/E ratio of 518.50 and a beta of 3.35. Resolute Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Resolute Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Resolute Energy will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resolute Energy news, CEO Richard F. Betz acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $1,845,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,328 shares of company stock worth $1,953,765. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 90.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 1,429.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

