Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LifePoint Health Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (LPNT)

LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) – Analysts at Leerink Swann raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LifePoint Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for LifePoint Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LPNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on LifePoint Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LifePoint Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Shares of LPNT stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. LifePoint Health has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

