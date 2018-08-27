Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $82,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after buying an additional 96,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,324,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 885,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 386,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $87.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $392,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

