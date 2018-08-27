Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297,908 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.60% of Regions Financial worth $120,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 87.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8,481.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,646.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 134,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

In related news, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William E. Horton sold 18,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $348,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,440 shares of company stock worth $1,227,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.

