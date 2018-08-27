Regional Health Properties Inc (RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,122 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 546,629 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Regional Health Properties stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Regional Health Properties has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

