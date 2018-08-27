Raytheon (RTN) Position Lessened by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,107 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $35,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Raytheon stock opened at $200.08 on Monday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $177.80 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $263,265.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $607,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

