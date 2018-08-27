Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $962,000 Holdings in ING Groep NV (ING)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ING Groep by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in ING Groep by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 345,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 435,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $781,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.2799 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.