Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $916,000 Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHF opened at $194.92 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a 12-month low of $130.95 and a 12-month high of $172.85.

