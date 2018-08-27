Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RL. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.88.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $136.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George acquired 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,961.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $398,974.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

