Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $226,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Stock

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,832 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $131,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 132.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $9.88 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “$10.88” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

