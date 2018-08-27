Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 14,721 First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. First Foundation Inc has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.38 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 12.87%. equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $186,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $296,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,350 shares of company stock worth $871,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

