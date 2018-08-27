Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 13,462 Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,195,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,520,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,970 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,933,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,959,000 after acquiring an additional 941,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,350,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,091,000 after acquiring an additional 226,507 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,760,000 after acquiring an additional 127,641 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVPT. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Imperial Capital set a $22.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:TVPT opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.77 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. Travelport Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

