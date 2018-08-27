Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Triangle Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triangle Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Triangle Capital by 11,967.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,671 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Triangle Capital in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Triangle Capital by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 232,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 84,435 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triangle Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triangle Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Triangle Capital in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Triangle Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of TCAP stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Triangle Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $571.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 116.18, a quick ratio of 116.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from Triangle Capital’s previous special dividend of $0.05. Triangle Capital’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

