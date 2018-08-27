Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 103.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $319,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,636 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 15,948.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 532,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1,598.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,817,000 after acquiring an additional 522,489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 58.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,251,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $195,694,000 after acquiring an additional 460,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16,737.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 350,987 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $159.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mcdonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

