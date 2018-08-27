Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 8,992.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prothena were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Prothena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,101,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $582.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.70. Prothena Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 21,884.38%. research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. Barclays lowered Prothena from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.