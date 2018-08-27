Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Triton International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,448,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,929 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 111.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 322,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $39.01 on Monday. Triton International Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $329.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. Triton International had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $110,229.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $502,074.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $329,429. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

