Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 22.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of CNS opened at $42.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.