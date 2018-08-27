Primerica (PRI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

Media coverage about Primerica (NYSE:PRI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Primerica earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.4171658596552 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Primerica stock opened at $119.45 on Monday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In other Primerica news, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $130,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $593,383. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

