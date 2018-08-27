Prime-XI Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $43,755.00 and $133.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014701 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

