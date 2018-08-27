Presidio (PSDO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSDO. BidaskClub cut Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Presidio from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.
NASDAQ:PSDO opened at $16.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. Presidio has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Presidio Company Profile
Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.
