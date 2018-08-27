Presidio (PSDO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSDO. BidaskClub cut Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Presidio from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Get Presidio alerts:

NASDAQ:PSDO opened at $16.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. Presidio has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Presidio by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.