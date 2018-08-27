Presidio Inc (PSDO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Presidio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. Presidio posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Presidio will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Presidio.

A number of research firms have commented on PSDO. ValuEngine upgraded Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Presidio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Presidio in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Presidio by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Presidio in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Presidio in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Presidio stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Presidio has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

