Premier Inc (PINC) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Premier were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,492,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier by 4,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 997,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Premier by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,797,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,783,000 after purchasing an additional 893,451 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 836,502 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Premier by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,400,000 after purchasing an additional 679,358 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC opened at $44.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.24 million. Premier had a net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other Premier news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 3,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $632,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.