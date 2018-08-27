PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stake Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.87.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $119.77 and a 12 month high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.33%. analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $741,820.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.