PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,068,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,506 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $942,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,520,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 7,384,919 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,407,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,677,000 after buying an additional 2,054,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,240,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,550,000 after buying an additional 1,991,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,753,000 after buying an additional 1,814,241 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.