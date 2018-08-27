Plug Power (PLUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

PLUG stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 66.16% and a negative return on equity of 108.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Plug Power by 183.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $266,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Plug Power by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 82,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

