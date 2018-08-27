Playtech (PTEC) Price Target Cut to GBX 820 by Analysts at Citigroup

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 820 ($10.48) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTEC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 1,070 ($13.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 1,040 ($13.29) to GBX 1,125 ($14.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 960 ($12.27) to GBX 980 ($12.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 883.36 ($11.29).

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech stock opened at GBX 516.80 ($6.61) on Friday. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 670 ($8.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Mor Weizer Weizer acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 539 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £296,450 ($378,946.70).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.