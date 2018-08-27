Philip Morris International (PM) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.36.

NYSE PM opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 214.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

