Philip Morris International (PM) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.36.
NYSE PM opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 214.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.
