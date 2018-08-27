Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.8% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after buying an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after buying an additional 7,534,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,123,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,563,000 after buying an additional 1,881,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,720,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,190,462,000 after buying an additional 889,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,223,000 after buying an additional 4,998,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pfizer to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

