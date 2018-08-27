PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Given Media Impact Score of 0.05

News stories about PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 43.9338039989052 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,834,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,447,684. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.26 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.89%. equities research analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.01. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

