Pepe Cash Reaches Market Cap of $7.47 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $6,381.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00267607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00154273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035962 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s launch date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com . Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.