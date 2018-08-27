Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.13.

NYSE:PAG opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $103,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

