PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) Shares Sold by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. decreased its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,300 shares during the period. PDL Community Bancorp accounts for about 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $6,357,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

Shares of PDLB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

PDL Community Bancorp Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

