Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,080 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KORS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Michael Kors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Michael Kors in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Michael Kors in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.21. 5,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,258. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.01. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KORS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $12,837,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,430.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 648,117 shares of company stock worth $45,453,546. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

