Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $654,745.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,249.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $911,390.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,356.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,267 shares of company stock worth $1,814,986. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

