Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $698,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH) Stock

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the second quarter worth about $107,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a twelve month low of $1,401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

