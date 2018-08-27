Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $1,121,857.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,269,739 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.