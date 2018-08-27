Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) vs. Key Energy Services (KEG) Head to Head Contrast

Patterson-UTI Energy (NYSE: KEG) and Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patterson-UTI Energy and Key Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy 0 3 17 0 2.85 Key Energy Services 0 3 2 0 2.40

Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $24.47, suggesting a potential upside of 39.97%. Key Energy Services has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Key Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Patterson-UTI Energy pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy 3.72% -2.64% -1.75% Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Key Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy $2.36 billion 1.63 $5.91 million ($0.80) -21.85 Key Energy Services $436.17 million 0.62 -$127.37 million ($6.29) -2.11

Patterson-UTI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. Patterson-UTI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Key Energy Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a drilling fleet of 295 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. Its Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company's Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. Its Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units, as well as frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

