Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 110,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $263.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.67.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $205.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $190.57 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

